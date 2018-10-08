Bigg Boss 12 Day 22 LIVE Updates: Captaincy Task, Nominations & All That You Missed Out In Today’s Episode!

Bigg Boss 12 Day 22 LIVE Updates: With Anup Jalota entering the secret room (which is ofcourse unknown to all the contestants), today’s episode as said by bigg boss himself, saw the “changing roop (colours)” in Jasleen Matharu’s behaviour. Also nominations, and captaincy task took place and here’s all you need to know about it.

The episode started with the housemates playing bat-ball with the tissue-made ball made by Sreesanth. Bigg Boss ordered Romil to keep both the ball and bat into the store room as it may cause harm to the property of the house, Sreesanth on being asked to give him ball, turned furious. Also, Sreesanth being Sreesanth for the ‘n’th time wanted to leave the house. Jasleen Matharu isn’t clearly affected by Anup’s eviction and is seen being comfortable with Romil calling her ‘single’ and that anyone and everyone can flirt with her now.

The most shocking thing that happened was the nominations. As announced last week, Karanvir, Neha & Sreesanth were directly nominated and twist in the tale was that there was no further nomination, and this weekend will see one of these singles getting nominated. How far will the celebrity save themselves against the commoners?

A task was given wherein 2 participants of Team A (which consisted Saba Khan, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Shristy Rode, Urvashi, Shivashish, Romil) had to stop participants from Team B (consisting Saurav, Sreesanth, Deepak, Jasleen, Surbhi & Somi) from letting themselves out of the jail and crossing an obstacle. Upon every buzzer, the last participant to cross the obstacle would be eliminated. While in today’s round, Sreesanth & Somi sustained, it will be interesting to see who will make it to the mark tomorrow and be victorious. As per the housemates strategy, they all want Sreesanth to win and become the captian but will Romil play his mind game and support Somi instead? You never know!

Fights as usual were seen between Karanvir – Romil, which have pretty much become the usual and Surbhi alleging that KV had tried to stop her the wrong way.

Tomorrow is going to be interesting as the most unexpected contestant, Saurav is finally going to lose his calm and get violent against Deepak who has been instigating him ever since the last captainship task where Shiv had switched his hand, which was noticed by Deepak and Saurav instead made him swear that he wouldn’t tell that to anybody. Looks like Suarav is finally going to wake up and give us the masala we’ve been long awaiting from his end! Meanwhile, Anup Ji from the other side of the house is witnessing everything, and with each coming day, it’ll be interesting to see him face the bitching and criticism that the contestants have been doing behind his back!