After AndhaDhun, Will Badhaai Ho Prove To Be Another Box-Office HIT For Ayushmann Khurrana?

Sriram Raghavan’s quirky thriller, AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana in lead has proved to be a smash hit at the Box-Office as the film has fared better on its fourth day as compared to its opening day. The film has joined the list of Ayushmann Khurrana’s successful films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The actor made his Hindi film debut in 2012, and ever since then associated himself with small town content films that struck the chord with the Indian audience.

If we look at the subject of successful films starring Ayushmann in lead, they were not the run off the mill commercial films but still had the right elements to get the audience entertained. The knack of choosing different but good scripts has paid off for Khurrana has has delivered as many as 5 successful films in a span of just 6 years. The actor has also managed to carve a niche among the multiple audience, who usually come out in huge numbers to watch a film on Saturday and Sunday. Although his films don’t take a bumper opening, there is a loyal weekend audience that would come on board over the weekend for the right film starring Ayushmann and this can be validated by the Box-Office trend of his previous few releases.

Just 10 days away from release is Badhaai Ho which seems to be yet another promising film starring the actor. The promo has done the trick with the audience, and in all possibilities the film should take a much better start than AndhaDhun at the ticket window given the fact that it is a quirky family entertainer unlike AndhaDhun – a thriller which isn’t really a family friendly genre. If Badhaai Ho lives onto the expectations, it well might prove to be the sixth successful film for Ayushmann Khurrana and one can do nothing but praise the phenomenal script sense that the actor has.

Badhaai Ho is a satire about the thinking of the society and the trailer has created the right amount of curiosity among the audience. As the movie releases on 19th October 2018, tell us what do you think about the film?