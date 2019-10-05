After Super 30 & Batla House, Mrunal Thakur Bags A Role In Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who recently featured in “Super 30” and “Batla House”, has now bagged a role in filmmaker Karan Johar’s “Ghost Stories”.

Mrunal on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the news among her fans.

“This one’s really very special… Thank you Karan Johar,” she wrote alongside an image of a clapperboard.

YouTube sensation Kusha Kapila is also a part of Karan’s film.

“Ghost Stories” is an anthology of four short films directed by Karan, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee. This is the third time that the quartet is collaborating on an anthology project.

They previously co-directed the 2013 film, “Bombay Talkies”, and the 2018 Netflix movie, “Lust Stories”.

Apart from “Ghost Stories”, Mrunal will also be seen sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar in “Toofan”, which is a boxing drama. She will also play a pivotal role in Netflix’s “Baahubali: Before The Beginning”.