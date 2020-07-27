Sunny Leone Takes A Stroll On The Beach With Her 'Little Nugget'

Sunny Leone is seen taking a walk on the beach with son Noah in her latest social media post,.

A black-and-white picture she shared on Instagram captures Sunny holding Noah’s hand as they stroll down the beach.

“Me and my little nugget Noah!” Sunny Leone captioned the image.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

Sunny Leone is married to Daniel Weber. Together, they have three kids, daughter Nisha Singh Weber and twins, Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

At the work front, Sunny Leone was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. In 2020, she will be seen in Tamil movie ‘Veeramadevi’, Malayalam film ‘Rangeela’ and more.

