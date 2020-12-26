Sunny Leone has shared Christmas and New Year wishes for fans, urging them to spread love rather than hate in the time of the global pandemic.

“I would like to wish Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to my fans and followers. During this festive season, let’s be safe; spread love because we are living in a time where we need to spread more love than hate,” she said.

Sunny was interacting with IANS at the launch Zooppy Movies Quiz App in Mumbai. The actress, who has over 42 million followers on Instagram, and that’s one of the reasons she was said: “It feels amazing. I love my fans and I think they are the best. It feels good to have that many followers.”

On the work front, Sunny has started shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Anamika, billed as a ‘Gun-Fu’ action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar in the show.

The series will be shot in Mumbai, and the first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by the end of the year. Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt and set to release on MX Player.

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has started shooting his next series titled Anamika, starring Sunny Leone.

“Due to lockdown, the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work,” Bhatt said.

He added: “We have just started shooting with Sunny Leone and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will have the delight to watch Sunny doing a blend of martial arts with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project.”

