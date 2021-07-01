Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a series of pictures while posting alongside a couch.

While these pictures looked stunning, it was her caption that caught out attention and we are loving it.

Sunny Leone captioned the post, “O.N.E W.I.T.H T.H.E C.O.U.C.H.” In the pictures shared, the actress is seen dressed in powder pink sweat pants with huge butterfly prints, a matching jacket paired with a black tube top.

Sunny Leone will soon make her digital debut with “Anamika”, an action series directed by Vikram Bhatt. She will also feature in Shero and The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon. Her latest assignment has been hosting the reality show “Splitsvilla” along with Rannvijay Singha.

