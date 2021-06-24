Sunny Leone was found relaxing on the set of her upcoming web series Anamika.

Advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, Sunny took to Instagram to share a video with her fans. It seems the clip of an action stunt, and as she was performing she landed on a bed.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone captioned the video post: “Relaxing on the job!! #SunnyLeone #OnSets #Anamika.”

Check out the post shared by Sunny Leone below:

Anamika, an action series, marks Sunny’s debut in the digital space. The web series is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Sunny will also be seen in Shero and The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon.

Previously, Sunny looked pretty in blue in a series of new pictures she posted.

In the images uploaded on Instagram, Sunny wore high-waisted sky blue pants paired with a matching crop top. She completes the look with blue danglers, white stilettos and subtle make-up.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Accidentally Ends Up Revealing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner? Hint: It’s Not Divyanka Tripathi Or Rahul Vaidya!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube