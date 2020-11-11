Actress Sunny Leone is happy to be back in the world of glitz and glamour as she resumes work. Sunny shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen posing in front of the camera, dressed in a sparkly outfit. “Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!” she captioned the image.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Sunny found a way to stay safe during her shoots without ruining her make-up amid the Covid pandemic. In an Instagram image she posted, she is seen wearing a transparent face mask. “Staying protected between shots without destroying my make up,” she wrote.

Sunny was in Los Angeles with her family for six months this year, following the onset of the pandemic. At that time, she said she felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

She returned to Mumbai recently and hasn’t yet disclosed anything about the project she is shooting for.

Earlier this year, amidst the coronavirus lockdown, actress Sunny Leone on Thursday started her chat show on Instagram.

The show, titled “Lockdown with Sunny“, will see the actress in conversation with several celebrities, including Daboo Ratnani and Mandana Karimi. For the first episode, she invited YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit as her online guest.

“It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest,” Sunny said.

In a recent interaction with IANS, Sunny Leone also shared how she is spending time with her three kids at home.

“I have three kids …right now my main focus is on homeschooling. I have to teach them..make them learn new things at home. I am being creative enough to keep them busy during the lockdown,” Sunny Leone added.

Meanwhile, the actress is also co-organising a day out for special kids.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber recently started their school, Kidz Social House, in Juhu. The school is an art centre and a play area for kids of all ages.

“It was my friend’s idea to organise a day out for the special kids. There will be art, craft, dancing, drawing and a lot of other fun activities that we are planning to do with them. I am trying my best to give those kids memory of a lifetime and something that they will learn and cherish for long,” Sunny said.

Must Read: Diwali 2020! Modern Family To Scam 1992 – Enjoy Your Festival With These Sweet Or Crackling Binge-Worthy Shows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube