Sunny Leone & Husband Daniel Weber Put Their Massive LA Mansion On Sale, See Inside Pictures!

Sunny Leone has been making a lot of noise lately. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming project, Shero. Apart from that, she recently reunited with Rannvijay Singha for 13th season of reality show, Splitsvilla. As per recent reports, the beauty has put her LA mansion on sale. Read on for all the details!

If Industry sources are anything to go by, Sunny Leone and her entrepreneur-composer husband Daniel Weber have decided to sell their Los Angeles house. Spread over an acre inside the fancy and desirable Longridge Estates, this spectacular house captures sweeping valley and mountain views.

A gated, tree-lined drive leads to the traditional-styled home which has beautiful interiors with beamed ceilings that showcase far-reaching views from nearly every room, including the formal living and dining rooms, family room, bar, and the remodelled kitchen with a breakfast nook. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber’s house comprises six bedrooms and includes a staff quarter, a guest loft, and a stunning primary suite with soaring ceilings, a fireplace, walk-in closet, double rain shower, and soaking tub.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber had picked the LA property a few years ago. The couple had even spent a part of their lockdown in the house with their kids in 2020. They returned to India and are now expected to move into a new house. The house in LA was designed keeping the couple’s love for open areas in mind.

Have a look at the beautiful mansion below:

The couple, who were worried about their staff and the house when the lockdown was imposed in 2020, had also put up their LA home on rent for periods when they were not visiting the United States. While it’s unclear why they have decided to sell their prized possession in the US, it’s common for stars to put their properties up for sale.

It was just last year when Rob Lowe sold his massive estate in Montecito, California for a whopping $45 million. Actresses Susan Sarandon, Meryl Streep, and Jennifer Lawrence too had also sold their New York City properties last year.

