Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Says He Would Love To Do Action Movies & Play A Villain

Actor Karan Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas“, but he says he would love to feature in action movies, the USP of the Deol family.

“I love action, so I would love to do a lot of action movies. But I would also love to do an animated voiceover. I would love to do comedy and would also love to play a villain. Any script or character that excites me and touches my heart, I would love to do it. I feel for an actor, it is important to step out of your comfort zone because that is the only time you actually grow so,” said Karan, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his debut film on Thursday in Mumbai.

Karan was at the event with debutant costar, Sahher Bambba, and grandfather Dharmendra.

“Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” is directed by Karan’s dad Sunny Deol. The trailer opens with Sahher Bambba signing up for an adventure trip with Karan Deol as her guide. Their relationship begins with sweet banter and soon turns into love.

Asked to comment on the ongoing nepotism debate, the Deol clan’s youngest entrant, Karan, said: “If you think about pressure, then you will not be able to move ahead in life. So, you have to always stand up and create your identity, and do what you think is 100 percent in your heart. At the end of the day, your work speaks for itself so, hopefully my work will speak for itself.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!