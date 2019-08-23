It’s a known fact that Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set for his Bollywood debut with upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is directed by Sunny himself. The teaser of the film which also stars newcomer Sahher Bambba was released earlier this month and received good response all over.

Now the duo has started the promotions of the film and we must say they are enjoying it, especially Karan who met his favourite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently.

Karan along with his co-actress Sahher visited the sets of Dance India Dance recently to kick-start the promotions where he met Kareena who is one of the judges of the show. It was indeed a moment of delight for Karan who shared the same with his followers on Instagram.

Karan shared a selfie of him along with Kareena and Sahher and wrote, “What better way to kickstart the promotions then being on the sets of one of your favourite actresses of all time!”

Earlier, Karan’s grand-father and legendary actor Dharmendra wished him luck for his Bollywood debut. He tweeted a video of him giving a life lessons to the two newcomers.

“Karan aur Sahhar ko, PPDKP ki kamyaabi ke liye duayen…. Nek DIL hain Aap. Aap sab ko Dharam (grandfather)ka JI JAAN se pyaar Kuchh aap ke liye bade pyaar se. Shaid achha lage aap ko (Wishing Karan and Sahher for ‘PPDKP’ success… you have a great heart. Love from your grandfather…),” he captioned the video.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!