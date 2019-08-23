Saaho: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Becomes FIRST EVER Telugu Film To Get A Twitter Emoji

#Saaho is trending all over the internet. Making full use of the trend and to grab more attention, Twitter early this week launched a special emoji inspired by Prabhas’ character from the film. The emoji appears after tweeting #Saaho, and thus making Prabhas-Sharddha starrer to become first Telugu film to have its emoji.

Talking about the film, Saaho, the makers are leaving no stone unturned, as the stars of the film are currently all busy with back to back promotions of the film.

Apart from being a big-budget film, the action-thriller is also one of the much-awaited releases of the year.

The Prabhas’ starrer has been in news for over two years. Apart from India, the high octane action sequences in the film also have been shot in Austria, UAE, Romania and other European countries.

So far the trailer, songs, posters, and promos have been very well received by the audience.

The action film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Murali Sharma among others.

Saaho, also is Shraddha’s debut release in Telugu.

The film will hit big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The magnum opus film is directed by filmmaker Sujeeth.

