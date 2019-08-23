Pailwaan: When Suniel Shetty Questioned Himself “Do You Remember Even To Act?”

Suniel Shetty will be returning to the big screen after a hiatus of 4 years with Pailwaan opposite Sudeepa Kichcha. Anna, who was last seen in Desi Kattey in 2012, said he was not sure if he would continue to act or not when he took his “unplanned” sabbatical.

During the film’s trailer launch event on Thursday Suniel spoke to the media about his frame of mind during the sabbatical. The Hera Pheri actor said, “I was confused whether I wanted to continue working or I didn’t want to. I had a four-year sabbatical. But then when something good comes to you, you also want to test waters. You get this feeling of doubt, that ‘do you remember even to act?’ I was also going through that stage. Not a very good frame of mind.”

Speaking about her decision to return to the big screen with a Kannada film, Pailwaan alongside Sudeepa Kichcha, Shetty said, “It was a good subject and up my alley. I don’t think I even debated. I debated on the other film I was offered. I said yes (to this) because somewhere down the line you know you’re in safer waters. That this film has an ‘x’ amount of audience because of Sudeep and Krishna. I am happy I did it. There’s cross pollination. Actors are doing films across the board so I am glad I took the decision.”

He further revealed, “It was exciting because of that. It’s always best to play your age and it has come out beautifully. Krishna and Sudeep have managed my character very well. Coming back after a long break and playing a character like this with a lot of emotions and aggression, it is a good feeling.”

Backed by Zee Studios the film will release on 12th September 2019.

