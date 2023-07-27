Bollywood star Sunny Deol couldn’t hold back his tears after getting a great response to his upcoming ‘Gadar 2’ trailer.

Actors Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma unveiled the trailer in Mumbai in the presence of Indian media on Vijay Diwas on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dressed in his iconic character of Tara Singh, Sunny Deol was welcomed on stage with loud cheers, claps and whistles.

When he was asked about the response he got for the trailer launch, Sunny got emotional, and tears started trickling down his cheek.

He said due to the weather, he was worried if the trailer launch would be done today and that he is extremely happy with the response.

For his fans, Sunny gave his Punjabi tadka and said: “Balle balle”.

Ameesha too, had her moment. She said just like Sunny, she’s got tears but quipped that she was scared that her makeup would get ruined.

Utkarsh was seen praising his on-screen father, Sunny Deol.

He said that it was a learning experience working with Sunny and added that he guided him.

‘Gadar 2’ is set in 1971, and Tara Singh returns to Lahore, Pakistan amid an anti-India “Crush India” campaign to bring back his son Charanjeet.

The film will be released on August 11.

Must Read: Sunny Deol Once Exposed The Dark Side Of Bollywood As He Took A Dig At His Colleagues Not Being Happy About Gadar’s Blockbuster Success: “Only Sanjay Dutt Called, Others Might Have Turned Green With Envy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News