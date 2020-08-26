Suniel Shetty On Sanjay Dutt: “He Is Always Consciously In My Prayers”

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty may have been enemies on screens in many projects they’ve worked together on, but are really good friends off the screen. And this bond has just gotten better over time.

In a recent interview with Times Of India, talking about Sanjay Dutt’s health the actor shared, “Now, you hear about Sanju being unwell. Be it morning or evening, he is always consciously in my prayers. He has gone through hell. I am praying to God to help him recover faster.”

Talking about his other friends in the industry the actor further Suniel Shetty, “I am very close to Abhishek Bachchan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and even Ajay Devgn. I have a lot of friends in the industry. I can go on taking names. That is the beauty of this industry. We may not party together but when we shoot and otherwise, we spend a lot of time together.”

Baba has bravely fought the tough times, life has thrown on him and always emerged as a winner. It’s once again time for the actor to bravely fight the health issues he has been facing and overcome it and he surely will as all his fans, friends and family are praying for his speedy recovery.

Sanjay Dutt has a series of films lined up including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera in the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film KGF.

