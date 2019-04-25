After having a busy 2018 with back to back films and web series, Radhika Apte is having some good time enjoying her own company this year. The talented actress is enjoying vacations right now at an undisclosed location.

The Andhadhun actress took to Instagram and stunned us with a hot picture of herself. In her latest Instagram picture, a bikini-clad Radhika is seen chilling during a boat ride. She captioned the pic-

I found the most obvious place on a boat to sit. 📷 @rekapalli #boat

The picture received a thunderous response and received more than 1.5 lakh likes In just 1 hour. The amazing comments she has received are just icing on the cake.

An Instagram user with username knotsbyamp commented, “You are killing it! Beautiful photograph and beautiful you!”. Another one with the username catchchetmeet wrote, “You are the most beautiful woman on the earth”. But that’s not the end. viruthebond wrote, “@netflix_in will find you and take you away!”. kasauli_highlander poured his heart and commented, “You dropped something… My jaw..”. monu5773 called her “namkeen” and quoted, “Samundar Mein Naha ke aur bhi namkeen Ho Gayi Ho ho ho”. mr_not_perfect_777 had a really interesting punchline to say. Here’s what he said, “Your so hot the sun has to wear sunglasses just to look at you.🔥🔥🔥👌”

Are you reading these comments, Radhika? Err! You are on vacations. Enjoy!

