Suhana Khan Shares Exciting Stills From Her Quarantine Filming & She Has Definitely Got Those Acting Genes

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been busy filming amid quarantine, going by her social media posts.

Suhana shared two pictures on Instagram. In one, she can be seen with tears rolling down her cheeks, and in the other, she looks pensive.

“Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying ~ quarantine filming,” Suhana captioned the image.

Suhana Khan is studying filmmaking in New York. Currently, she is in Mumbai and spending time with her family.

Shah Rukh married Gauri Khan in 1991. The two welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997. Daughter Suhana was born in 2000. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 20 a day ago, has shared a glimpse of her birthday look.

On Saturday, Suhana posted a couple of photos that show her posing in a bodycon dress. She also shared a picture of roses and a birthday card made by her little brother AbRam.

“You are the best sister in the world,” AbRam wrote in the card.

