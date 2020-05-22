Suhana Khan Receives Cutest Birthday Wish From BFF Ananya Panday!

Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has turned 20 today. To ring in her special day, her close friend Ananya Panday spammed social media with adorable throwback pictures of the birthday girl.

Taking to her social media handle Ananya Panday shared an adorable throwback picture with a caption that read, “The two things I miss the most – the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! Happy 20th bday Sue…you will be my little baby forever.” The image that Ananya shared was of her and Suhana Khan posing against the backdrop of a sunset at a beach.

In yet another image, Suhana is seen enjoying a piggyback ride on Ananya.

“Always got your back,” Ananya Panday captioned the snap.

Reacting to the post, Suhana Khan commented: “Hahaha you found one not bad. I love you. Thank you. Miss you.”

Suhana is currently studying filmmaking at a New York University. However, the star kid is currently in Mumbai and is spending time with her family. Suhana has often been in the headlines for several reasons.

