PAST TENSE(D): When Arjun Kapoor Opened Up On Relationship With Malaika Arora: “We’re Not Doing Anything Wrong…”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan announced separation way back in 2016 after a marriage of 18 years. However, the buzz around their divorce and Malaika Arora’s relationship status with Arjun Kapoor refuses to die down. While the Chaiyaan Chaiyaan girl made her relationship with Arjun official a while back, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.

While fans are in love with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s pairing, there was a time when things were a lot more sceptical. Since Malaika is older than Arjun and was married to Arbaaz Khan for a very long time, there were constant speculations around the reaction of Arjun’s family to this relationship.

Right from being a part of Arjun Kapoor’s family Christmas celebrations to being joined by Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor on her vacation with Arjun, Malaika has proven that she has perfectly fit into the Kapoor clan. But for the longest time, Arjun decided to keep mum about his family’s reactions on his relationship with Malaika Arora.

It was only last year that Arjun Kapoor opened up to Filmfare and revealed how supportive his family has been to him on his decision. “They are happy. That’s the reason I have been able to come out. There is genuine happiness for me. I have been through hell. I have been through a roller-coaster… from the age of 10-11 till 33 today. My parents separated when I was around 11 years old. Today I have some stability in my life and if someone gives me happiness, my family won’t be against it. I am genuinely happy. That is why a Friday at the box-office doesn’t decide my life. Three years back, I had have been like, I am dying! What’s gonna happen? Today, I am relaxed.”

Arjun further revealed his reasons behind finally accepting his relationship with Malaika in public. He said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has… they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There’s a certain ease. I told them don’t sit under the house just because it looks like we’re hiding, when we’re not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don’t want my neighbours being disturbed, I don’t want her neighbours being disturbed. We’re not doing anything wrong. I don’t want that story being conveyed that we’re still hiding, when we’re not. They understood that.”

Well, that certainly is a dignified and confident stand any woman would want her man to take. We hope Arjun and Malaika have many more years of happiness to come.

Arjun Kapoor’s Chachu and celebrated actor Anil Kapoor too had in a certain interview said that he and the entire family was happy for Arjun. Anil also said that they would

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!