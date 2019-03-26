Sucker Or Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din? Salman Khan Meets Nick Jonas In This HILARIOUS Mashup!

Nick Jonas’ latest playlist-ruler Sucker has been topping the major charts all over the world. Recently he was seen partying with his spouse Priyanka Chopra and family in Miami. He posted a video of his fam-jam grooving on Sucker and some user on Twitter gave a Salman Khan twist to it.

In the original video we see Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Sophie Turner and friends dancing on Sucker. They are enjoying their boat-ride in the video.

Check the original video here:

Now, check out the video in which a Twitter user has edited the video with a Salman Khan twist. Check out here:

I’m crying what have I done 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/c62k5vaiE9 — Stacy (@StacySuperDuper) March 26, 2019

On February 28, the brothers, including Kevin, released their first song in five years and performed a bit of the single Sucker during an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

During an interview, they had earlier revealed that they’ve recorded “30 to 40 songs” that they “can’t wait to release”. Jonas, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently completed production on Roland Emmerich’s “Midway” and the thriller “Chaos Walking” with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

