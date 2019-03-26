For All The Fans Who’ve Been Wondering When Justin Bieber Will Drop A New Album, Here’s The Answer!

There has been a lot of speculation lately about Justin Bieber dealing with depression.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Justin and Hailey have spoken about the challenges they are facing in their marriage and how Justin is taking help from therapy sessions and trying to work out his best in everything.

Justin also said that Hailey is trying really hard to help him overcome his depression. In a recent Instagram post, Justin posted:

Justin is promising his friends that he will soon come up with an album and that as of now, his health is what matters the most. Justin’s last album was Purpose that came in 2015 and was a super hit. His song Sorry garnered more than 3 billion views on YouTube and was one of the biggest hits of 2015. Besides that, you can still see people grooving on his songs!

Well, we are eagerly waiting for Justin’s new album. You tell us in the comments down below if you are waiting for the album, too.

