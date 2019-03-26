For All The Fans Who’ve Been Wondering When Justin Bieber Will Drop A New Album, Here’s The Answer!

There has been a lot of speculation lately about Justin Bieber dealing with depression.
In a recent interview with Vogue, Justin and Hailey have spoken about the challenges they are facing in their marriage and how Justin is taking help from therapy sessions and trying to work out his best in everything.
Justin also said that Hailey is trying really hard to help him overcome his depression. In a recent Instagram post, Justin posted:
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
Justin is promising his friends that he will soon come up with an album and that as of now, his health is what matters the most. Justin’s last album was Purpose that came in 2015 and was a super hit. His song Sorry garnered more than 3 billion views on YouTube and was one of the biggest hits of 2015. Besides that, you can still see people grooving on his songs!
