WHAT! Ed Sheeran Never Had Much Luck With Girls During School Days

Singer Ed Sheeran says he was bullied a lot in school for his hair.

In an interview with DJ Nihal and rapper Dave, the Shape of you hitmaker spoke about racism and shared the incidents when he was bullied by his schoolmates over his ginger hair, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: “I hated primary school with a passion; I cried every day. I’m ginger, so I was instantly ripped into from the day I started school – ginger, had a stutter and wore huge glasses… just a bit odd.

“I have always looked a little bit quirky and I never had much luck with girls. It was always like I looked a bit weird and then when I started playing music every time I would do a gig everyone was like ‘oh it’s the ginger guy with the small guitar’ and you get remembered for that.”

Sheeran shared that it was music which brought him confidence and allowed him to fit in among his friends.

“And then I got to high school and started playing guitar, I joined a band and music is just one of these things which gives you confidence and you’re suddenly like ‘wow I can actually do something well’,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!