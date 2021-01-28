Subhash Ghai has delivered several classic films in his filmmaking career. Among his films, Ram Lakhan, starring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit has become a cult film. Even after 32 years, the film is still relevant even today in terms of its storyline and theme.

Ghai’s film was based on the theme corruption that never pays, showed importance of relationships, virtues like respect for elders, honesty and so much more. The film was released in 1989 and it became a second highest-grossing film that year. Now it seems the filmmaker is reuniting with Ram Lakhan team for another film.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Subash Ghai revealed that he is planning to make a film with Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. He said, “I have been toying with an idea for the last two years which I have also been writing. It’s called Ramchand Kishanchand. The story is different and has nothing to do with Ram Lakhan, but revolves around two cops – one good and one bad. They share a love and hate relationship and come from different states. The relationship between them is just fantastic and it will be the same chemistry that you expect from Ram Lakhan. I have discussed this project with Anil and Jackie and they are very keen about it.”

When he was asked whether Madhuri Dixit will also be a part of the project, Ghai said, “She should be there. Ramchand Kishanchand will have the same kind of energy, fun and emotions.” Currently, the film is under pre-production stage and shooting schedules will be decided after the completion of the script.

The report came a day after Madhuri Dixit shared a ‘then and now’ picture of the Ram Lakhan team on Instagram on its 32nd anniversary. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Celebrating #32YearsOfRamLakhan & the wonderful memories we made while working on the film. Thank you for watching, enjoying & loving the hard work of the entire team.” Take a look at the picture below:

So what do you think about Ram Lakhan cast reuniting for another film? Let us know what you think.

