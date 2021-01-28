Lal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. Aamir Khan began filming for the film in December 2019 but due to the pandemic, the shooting came to a halt in March 2020. However, the shoot resumed later in the year as the actor continued to shoot in various parts of the country.

The 55-year-old actor was recently seen hoisting the Indian flag on Republic Day in Jaipur. While many speculated that the actor was in the pink city to shoot for the next schedule of his Christmas 2021 release, but it seems he was in the city for another commitment.

Aamir Khan came to Jaipur to make a special appearance in his long time friend, Amin Hajee’s directorial debut, Koi Jaane Na, produced by Bhushan Kumar. Hajee’s directorial is a psychological thriller that stars Kunal Kapoor in lead.

The source revealed, “When Amin told Aamir about turning to direction with a psychological thriller, the actor was thrilled. He agreed to make a special appearance in the project, in a heartbeat. Over the next five days, Aamir will be shooting for the song with Elli Avram at a Jaipur studio, where a huge set has been created. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the number will be composed by Bosco and Caesar.”

Aamir and Amin go back a long way. Having been friends for over two decades. Amin has featured in Aamir’s ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Mangal Pandey’ as well. It comes as no surprise that Aamir has put a hold over his own movie’s shoot, Laal Singh Chaddha by prioritizing his long time friend’s project which makes him a friend indeed, despite being the country’s biggest superstar.

The project Aamir will now be a part of features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. It is going to be quite interesting to see him do this special number and fans cannot keep calm for this!

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Amin Hajee worked together in Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Lagaan, wherein the latter played the role of speech impaired Bagha. He also played the role of Vir Singh in Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Aamir’s film Lal Singh Chaddha is nearing its completion and he will soon take the film in the post-production stage to get it ready for a Christmas release.

