Street Dancer 3D: Nora Fatehi Pulls A Fun Prank On Varun Dhawan & We Can’t Stop Laughing, WATCH

Nora Fatehi has been garnering a lot of attention ever since her dance videos from Street Dancer 3 have been released. The actress has been talked about her dance moves and the hard work she has put into her role in the movie.

Recently, Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan were rehearsing for their dance moves and that required a lot of stretching as it’s an important part of rehearsals. Well Varun and Nora are seen stretching at the rehearsals before their take on the sets.

Both Nora and Varun are huge fitness freaks and their started their stretches. Nora was making Varun do all the more stretching and they decided to play a prank with Varun. The choreographers were insisting that she should make Varun stretch a little more and hence asked her to stretch Varun till he hurt himself. Varun realized that they were up to some prank and did his best. As they finished Nora started laughing loudly when she came to know that their game was up.

Nora and Varun shared a lovely chemistry during the entire shoot of the film and they became so comfortable that they were all the time having fun even though their schedules were hectic and tiring.

Street Dancer 3 is being directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

