Still Tackling Monday Blues? Taimur Ali Khan Is Here To Help You Out With His Innocence

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable kids in Bollywood. The munchkin of Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to turn 3 this month but for him, every day is a celebration thanks to the attention he gets already.

Recently Taimur Ali Khan’s pictures along with mom Kareena went viral on social media as he learned cooking.

And now he is again winning everyone’s heart with his cuteness.

Taimur Ali Khan is again going viral on social media as he along with his little friends attended Yoga class in his playschool. Baby Tim looks so innocent and lovable as he is seen trying to practice basic Yoga techniques in the pic. Have a look-



Isn’t he cutest?

Meanwhile, Taimur’s mom Kareena will be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019.

She will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in lead. The film is slated for Christmas 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!