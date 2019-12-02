There’s a wave of anger and frustration over the brutal rape and killing of 26-year-old Dr. Priyanka Reddy. The incident which took place in Hyderabad shook the entire nation and expectedly extreme reactions from around the corners started pouring in. Amongst such furious reactors was yesteryear actress and Member Of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan.

It is quite obvious that after such a horrific incident, anyone could react the way she did by expressing spontaneous views. She blasted with her views in Rajya Sabha by quoting, “The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kinds of people should be brought out in public and lynched.”

Jaya Bachchan Criticised For Her ‘Public Lynching’ Statement Over Priyanka Reddy Row

A huge section of people agreed with her views and applauded her but it didn’t go down that well with some netizens. She received criticism for provoking the thought of turning a democratic country into a ‘lynchistan’.

Journalist Sucheta Dalal reacted to her statement by saying, “People have turned insane!! Yes we are angry! Yes we want fast justice. But #JayaBachchan get a hold of yourselves. We want to remain India and not turn into Lynchistan — dont encourage people to start lynching on suspicion without due process and investigation!”

Another user named Kriti Vajpeyi said, “What is wrong with the remarks of #JayaBachchan? She gave voice to all women of this country.”

One user quoted, ” #jayabachchan in your position, you need to be more responsible and uphold the law. Calling for lynching means taking the law into your own hands. Also, please provide data to prove that lynching is a deterrent.”

Below are some other reactions:

