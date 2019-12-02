Jaya Bachchan Criticised For Her ‘Public Lynching’ Statement Over Priyanka Reddy Row

There’s a wave of anger and frustration over the brutal rape and killing of 26-year-old Dr. Priyanka Reddy. The incident which took place in Hyderabad shook the entire nation and expectedly extreme reactions from around the corners started pouring in. Amongst such furious reactors was yesteryear actress and Member Of Parliament, Jaya Bachchan.

It is quite obvious that after such a horrific incident, anyone could react the way she did by expressing spontaneous views. She blasted with her views in Rajya Sabha by quoting, “The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kinds of people should be brought out in public and lynched.”

A huge section of people agreed with her views and applauded her but it didn’t go down that well with some netizens. She received criticism for provoking the thought of turning a democratic country into a ‘lynchistan’.

Journalist Sucheta Dalal reacted to her statement by saying, “People have turned insane!! Yes we are angry! Yes we want fast justice. But #JayaBachchan get a hold of yourselves. We want to remain India and not turn into Lynchistan — dont encourage people to start lynching on suspicion without due process and investigation!”

People have turned insane!! Yes we are angry! Yes we want fast justice. But @TimesNow and #JayaBachchan get a hold of yourselves. We want to remain India and not turn into Lynchistan — dont encourage people to start lynching on suspicion without due process and investigation! https://t.co/iNVxQxQZZO — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) December 2, 2019

Another user named Kriti Vajpeyi said, “What is wrong with the remarks of #JayaBachchan? She gave voice to all women of this country.”

What is wrong with the remarks of #JayaBachchan? She gave voice to all women of this country. — Kriti Vajpeyi (@vajpeyikriti) December 2, 2019

One user quoted, ” #jayabachchan in your position, you need to be more responsible and uphold the law. Calling for lynching means taking the law into your own hands. Also, please provide data to prove that lynching is a deterrent.”

Below are some other reactions:

This is the other side of the coin too much of explosion of misjudged thoughts right from anger and being social can lead to this condition we should let the govt do their job many of the people are just posting without any real sadness to show their socialization #JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/9tREqf4TKt — actionholic (@ACTIONLOVER1) December 2, 2019

#JayaBachchan is a member of parliament. A lawmaker, like a court judge should leave emotion and personal bias at home, and act according to law & constitution. JB was out of line and irresponsible in supporting lynching. Exemplifies the quality of our lawmakers. — Shirley Serious (@_therealNobody) December 2, 2019

#JayaBachchan observed absolute silence when #AzamKhan mad ridiculous comments first against Jaya Prada & then Rama Devi. Now she's asking for lynching in her enraged speech. Sheer political melodrama. Lawmakers are supposed to find solutions not spread chaos — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 2, 2019

It is the easiest thing to rant most attention-seeking-statement of the day, kudos for that @JayaBachchan but grow up and respect the seat and platform you're speaking at and talk some sense. #JayaBachchan #HyderabadHorror — Nikhil Kumar (@i_nikhil_) December 2, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!