Katrina Kaif With Her SEXY Red Saree Brings Back The 90s This Wedding Season

No one sizzles the fashion game like Katrina Kaif, quite literally. From her red carpet looks to her fashion wardrobe in films, she has always nailed it like no one else in the business.

Bharat actress wore a red saree recently and we just can’t keep calm about how perfect can someone look in it!

Katrina shared the picture on Instagram with a flower emoji. She’s wearing an Anita Dongre saree. It’s 6 yards long printed saree with blue, green and off white flowers on it. There are also transparent sequins on the saree which is making it look extra glam. She paired the saree with gold earrings and a red bindi on her forehead. Sooryanshi actress donned the look with subtle makeup and opted for smokey eyes and nude lips.

She side-parted her hair and kept it open. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. Katrina is collaborating with Akshay after Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan. Sooryavanshi is slated to release in March 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!