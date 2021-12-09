Actor Rahman, who has delivered several hits in Tamil including the K. Balachandar-directed classic ‘Pudhu Pudhu Arthangal’, is all set to make his Bollywood debut as director Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’ that features Tiger Shroff and Kirti Sanon.

The actor, who has been shooting for the film in London, disclosed this while on a trip to Chennai in connection with his daughter’s wedding.

Rahman said, “I went to London after doing a lot of homework for the role. I attended Hindi tuition for a period of three months, then did script reading and a make-up test before heading to London for the film’s shoot.”

The actor was all praise for the unit of the film, which he said was highly punctual. Informing that their planning was excellent, the actor said that he was overwhelmed by the warmth and the love shown by the unit in London.

Giving out details of working with Tiger Shroff, Rahman said the actor was courteous and kind to everyone. ‘Despite being a big hero, he is very humble. He is dedicated to his work,” the actor said and added that it was very pleasant to work with director Vikas Bahl and Kirti Sanon as well.

However, the actor declined to disclose details of his role in the film, which he said he would reveal later.

Other than this, Tiger Shroff, who is shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Ganpath’ in the UK along with Kriti Sanon, recently had a tryst with the sport of ice-skating and for a beginner, his stint on the ice looked ‘flawless’ without any hiccups.

