Sooryavanshi: Ranveer Singh Is All Bulked Up To Play Simmba In Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe is the talk of the town with two franchises Singham & Simmba already being big hits and now Sooryavanshi being on the cards. The Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer upcoming film Sooryavanshi is one of the most exciting projects of next year which will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh who play Singham & Simmba respectively.

Recently there were reports that Ranveer and Ajay along with Akshay shot for the film together in Hyderabad. Akshay himself posted a picture on Instagram featuring all three of them in cop avatar. Now Ranveer himself confirmed the developments by posting a workout picture of himself on Instagram.

The Bollywood star who has also completed his much-awaited movie ‘83 recently posted the picture in which he can be seen all bulked up. Along with the picture, he wrote, “आया पोलीस !!! 👮🏽‍♂️💪🏽 @itsrohitshetty”

Now that makes things really exciting! Isn’t it?

Akshay plays the title role of Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer as a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba last year.

All three cop films are incidentally directed by Rohit Shetty.

Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest in the film. The film also features Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

