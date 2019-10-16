Motion Poster Of Rajinikanth’s Darbar To Be Unveiled On THIS Date

Megastar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. The film has been in news all over for a long time and it has been trending as #Darbar and #Thalaivar167 all over the internet, all thanks to Rajini fans.

It was this morning when Darbar‘s music director and singer Anirudh Ravichander took on Twitter with an important update related to the Rajinikanth starrer.

As Anirudh tweeted, “On this special day, very excited to give you all an update!#DarbarMotionPoster with #ThalaivarThemeMusic on Nov 7th :) Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth + @ARMurugadoss sir combo gonna be a blast this Pongal @LycaProductions”

Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth + @ARMurugadoss sir combo gonna be a blast this Pongal 🔥🔥🔥 @LycaProductions — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) October 16, 2019

Talking about Darbar, the megastar in the action venture will be seen sporting the role of a cop after a long gap of almost 27 years. It was in his 1992 release Pandiyan in which the actor had last played the role of a cop. The posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time the actor-director duo of Rajinikanth and A.R. Muragadoss are teaming together.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars actress Nayanthara in the lead role, along with Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

