Bhoot Raja From Housefull 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Helps Akshay Kumar Get Rid Of A Ghost In This Peppy Track

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role is making all the right kind of noises currently. Not just the trailer but the first two quirky songs from the film titled – Ek Chumma and Shitaan Ka Saala – have already made a space in the audience’s heart. But wait until you listen to the new song titled Bhoot Raja featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Akshay was already teasing his fans with the hilarious posters of the song and it is safe to say that the song will match up to your expectations. Featuring Nawazuddin as a ‘Ramsey Baba’, the song shows how Nawazuddin tries to summon the ghost who is in Akshay Kumar’s body. This peppy number also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Johnny Lever and Chunky Pandey trying to get help for Akshay.

The song is crooned by Mika Singh and Farhad Samji and composed by Farhad Samji and Sandeep Shirodkar. Director Farhad Samji has also penned down the lyrics of this hilarious, quirky song. Ganesh Acharya has done the choreography of the song and we think the song’s chorus will definitely get stuck in your head.

The song was shot in four days with around 500 background dancers. What’s interesting is the fact that the makers have put Alia Bhatt’s name in the song and have even copied her famous dance step from the song Disco Deewane from Student Of The Year. We wonder what all of this meant! Also, seeing Nawazuddin setting his hand in the comedy genre is also refreshing.

A source close to the development revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the song appears at a crucial juncture in the film. He also revealed that multiple names were considered for the role of Ramsey Baba and it was producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s history of working together in Kick that brought his name up as a potential candidate.

Housefull 4 release on October 25.

