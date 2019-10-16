Housefull 4’s Song The Bhoot Song Inspired? Alia Bhatt’s Dance Step, Chiranjeevi’s Song & Dharmendra’s Lyrics

Housefull 4 song Shaitaan Ka Saala, which is a quirky rendition of Tony Montana’s song Bala, became a huge hit amongst the audience in no time. But that was not it! The makers released a new song – Bhoot Song, which yet again is a rendition of a 90’s song. Actually it is a mix of a little bit of Alia Bhatt, a little of south star Cheeranjivi and a little of Dharmendra. Let’s find out how.

Coming to Alia Bhatt first, the song’s chorus shouts Alia Bhatt’s name and while we wonder for what reasons it is there, the names come quite often in the song. Not just that, the whole cast also dance to Alia’s signature step from the song Disco Deewaane from Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

Now let us discuss the quirky music of the song that you might be hooked to till now. From what we have discovered, the makers have taken inspiration from Chiranjeevi’s song Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu from his hit film Khaidi No 150. The film also features Kajal and music composer Devi Sri Prasad has worked on the music of the song. The Housefull 4 team have given him the due credit for the music score of Bhoot Song as well.

What’s also interesting is that the chorus of the song has been taken from a song from Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Chacha Bhatija. The lines “Bhoot Raja Bahar Aaja, Aaja Bahar Aaja” have been taken from the song Bhoot Raja Bahar Aaja.

Also if you look closely, the Hall Of Faces from the much-loved show – Games Of Thrones – also features in the song! Well, that’s some kind of a rendition, right!

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film hit the big screen on October 25.

