Riding high on the mega-success of Kabir Singh, Arjan Bajwa is set to spring a huge surprise for the audience and his fans with his next offering, a web series titled ‘Operation Terror: Black Tornado’, based on the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The talented actor is known for his charming personality and rich baritone and now he will be seen playing a pivotal role in the web series for a popular OTT platform. Having portrayed memorable roles in successful films, Arjan is quite excited and upbeat about pulling off yet another interesting and challenging role. The web series Operation Terror: Black Tornado also featuring Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Sid Makkad, Vikram Gaikwad and Avinash Wadhwan.

Arjan Bajwa to feature in a web series based on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks!
Arjan Bajwa’s Next Will Be A Web Series Based On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

It’s learnt that the series, shot across India and other popular destinations including United States of America and Israel is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book, ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’, Operation Terror: Black Tornado is an eight-episode series, produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

Going by the subject that shook the entire world, we can’t wait to see the highly-anticipated web series and especially Arjan Bajwa in a never-seen-before character!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here