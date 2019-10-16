Arjan Bajwa’s Next Will Be A Web Series Based On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Riding high on the mega-success of Kabir Singh, Arjan Bajwa is set to spring a huge surprise for the audience and his fans with his next offering, a web series titled ‘Operation Terror: Black Tornado’, based on the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The talented actor is known for his charming personality and rich baritone and now he will be seen playing a pivotal role in the web series for a popular OTT platform. Having portrayed memorable roles in successful films, Arjan is quite excited and upbeat about pulling off yet another interesting and challenging role. The web series Operation Terror: Black Tornado also featuring Arjun Bijlani, Mukul Dev, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Sid Makkad, Vikram Gaikwad and Avinash Wadhwan.

It’s learnt that the series, shot across India and other popular destinations including United States of America and Israel is a true to account narrative of the various events that turned into the prolonged terror siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Based on Sandeep Unnithan’s book, ‘Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11’, Operation Terror: Black Tornado is an eight-episode series, produced and created by Abhimanyu Singh of Contiloe Pictures and co-created and directed by Matthew Leutwyler.

Going by the subject that shook the entire world, we can’t wait to see the highly-anticipated web series and especially Arjan Bajwa in a never-seen-before character!

