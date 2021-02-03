We know that all you movie buffs out there are just missing getting back to the theatres. The happiness was little when the theatres started with 50% occupancy, but now that the Union government has allowed the cinema halls to function at 100% occupancy, no one can keep calm. And how can one be calm if there is an Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer and Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi all set to release in the theatres?

Well, Yes! You read it right. The much-awaited Khiladi Kumar film’s release date is out, and we know that you cannot wait to know it. Keep scrolling further to know more about it.

Due to the theatres shutting down, many filmmakers had pushed their films’ release date as they didn’t find it practical to release their movie in such a scenario. With 100% occupancy allowed, the trade and the exhibition sector are hopeful that this new announcement will finally lead to a line-up of some exciting films. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, there is speculation that Sooryavanshi is all set to release on April 2, 2021.

This is one of the best time to release the film as it is a Good Friday weekend. However, no confirmation from Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, or Rohit Shetty has come out.

A source reveals, “Rohit Shetty is leading the discussion with the theatre owners. Co-producer Reliance Entertainment is also a part of these meetings. The makers want to solve all the issues cropping up like payment of VPF (virtual print fee), revenue sharing, shortening of the window between OTT and theatrical release, etc. with the exhibitors. They are confident that there would soon be a consensus over these issues.”

The source also adds, “The team plans to announce the release date in a grand fashion. It’ll surely be something to watch out for. After all, this is the first BIG film of Bollywood to release post-lockdown. The team of the film is going to pull out all the stops to ensure that enough buzz is generated about the release of the film.” When asked when team Sooryavanshi plans to announce the new release date, the source said, “It’s expected to happen next week. It won’t be surprising if the announcement takes place on the 9th, which is, Akshay Kumar’s lucky number!”

