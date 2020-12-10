Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020. Sonu topped the 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

The actor has been honoured for his philanthropic activities during the Covid-induced lockdown, especially helping migrant workers reach their hometowns.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood shared, “Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won’t stop till my last breath.”

The list also featured other Indian personalities from the world of cinema, music and fashion. Some personalities on the list this year include Armaan Malik on the fifth position, Priyanka Chopra on the sixth and Telugu superstar Prabhas at seventh. The other on the list are Ayushmann Khurrana (11), Diljit Dosanjh (14), Shehnaaz Gill (16), Amitabh Bachchan (20), Pankaj Tripathi (23), Asim Riaz (25), designer Masaba Gupta (32), comedian Saloni Gaur (36), Dhvani Bhanushali (42), Helly Shah (47) and Anoushka Shankar (50).

Recently Sonu Sood opened up to IANS about his career in Bollywood, saying, “The kind of roles that have been offered are different. They are larger than life, and real-life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too, which is different. I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do.”

