Sonu Sood has emerged as a true messiah for needy ones during the crisis of COVID-19. Mostly known for his Herculean physique, people got to know about Sood’s tender heart over the last few months. Be it helping migrant workers or raising funds for education, the Dabangg actor has lent a helping hand by going out of his way.

Now, the latest reports are flowing in about the actor which are yet again screaming of his large-heartedness. It is learnt, Sood has mortgaged his property raise 10 crores to help needy people. Reportedly, the real messiah had signed an agreement of mortgaging properties on 15th September, which got registered on 24th November.

To raise 10 crores, Sonu Sood has mortgaged six flats in CGHS that are situated in Juhu. Apart from that, he has also mentioned his two shops in agreement, as per reports. The properties are owned by Sood and his wife. Now, that’s something which is hard to see nowadays. Truly a selfless person!

Meanwhile, apart from going on the field, Sonu Sood has helped many even through social media. For such acts, he is receiving a lot of love and praises. But in contrast to it, there are also those who call him a ‘fraud’. He has been trolled multiple times on social media for helping the needy. The actor recently spoke on being called a fake.

Sonu Sood told Mojo Story, “I heard a story as a child. A sadhu (godman) had a magnificent horse and a daaku asked him to give the horse to him. The sadhu refused and went ahead. In the jungle, he saw an elderly man who could barely walk. He offered the horse to the old man. The moment he sat on the horse, he revealed himself to be the daaku and started getting away. The holy man stopped him and said that you can take the horse but don’t tell anyone how you took my horse because then people will stop believing in doing good deeds. That is my reply to trolls, you may be doing it because it is your profession, you are being paid for it. It doesn’t affect me and I will continue doing what I do.”

