The Narcotics Control Bureau probe that began with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has taken numerous twists and turns. While that, many names from the film industry have found themselves in the centre of it. Now as we speak, the latest reports say that the agency has arrested Suraj Godambe, a celebrity hairstylist and an alleged drug peddler. The agency has also seized drugs from them, and below is all you need to know about the same.

Most recently we saw the NCB raiding actor-comedian Bharti Singh’s house in Mumbai. The agency even arrested her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The recent arrest is that of Godambe who, the NCB has cleared is not attached to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case but altogether a different probe.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Suraj Godambe and the auto-rickshaw driver alleged to be the peddler were arrested from Meera Tower, Oshiwara, Andheri West. The police found 16 packets of cocaine, along with drug proceeds amounting to Rs 56,000. The 16 packets were later opened to and weighed. The reported weight of cocaine is said to be 11 grams.

NCB joint director Sameer Wankhede serves as the supervisor for the operation. Suraj Godambe and the peddler are booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court has put them in the custody under NCB till December 16, 2020. The agency has not yet revealed what all charges have been put on the two. A search is going on whether the two have connections with Bollywood stars.

Meanwhile, the NCB is also actively probing Sushant Singh Rajput dead case. For that, they have taken 28 people in custody. This also includes several tinsel townies. Namely, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others.

