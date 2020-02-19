Sonam Kapoor To Go ‘Blind’ For Sujoy Ghosh’s Next?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. While the film failed to impress the audiences and did not fare greatly at the box office either, fans of Sonam Kapoor have been waiting for the actress to announce her next. And now it looks like the wait is finally over!

Yes, you heard that right guys. If the industry grapevine is anything to by, the buzz is that Sonam Kapoor is all set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for her next. What’s more, is that the film is apparently being titled Blind and looks like the National award-winning actress is all set to collaborate with the Kahaani director.

A certain source has been quoted by BT saying, “Sonam had always been an admirer of Ghosh’s body of work and it was very fitting for Blind to have come along as the opportunity for them to collaborate. After having powered socially relevant cinema, she has picked the Ghosh production for its unique narrative. The Sonam Kapoor-starrer will be on floors in mid-June in London. However, no details of her role are out as yet.”

Well, it certainly will be a collaboration of its kind with the maverick director Ghosh and the ever so stylish Sonam Kapoor coming together for a film. Meanwhile directed by Abhishek Chauhan, The Zoya Factor was based on the novel by the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The film also featured Angad Bedi and Sanjay Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!