Sara Ali Khan On Criticism She Faced For Love Aaj Kal: "My Character Looks Ugly When She Cries..."

Sara Ali Khan made a successful debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath and immediately followed it up with big hit Simmba. However, her latest release Love Aaj Kal hasn’t been received kindly at the Box Office. Critics as well the audience responded negatively to the film and very few people liked it.

Sara Ali Khan has also been severely criticised for her performance, expressions and dialogue delivery in the film.

Recently talking about the response to Love Aaj Kal Sara told News18.com, “I’ve always maintained that as an actor, I think my job is done before the release of the film.”

When asked about the bashing she received specifically for her dialogue, Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho, she said, “I am totally fine now. Whenever you see something different, it is immediately jarring. Somewhere down the line, the archetypical heroine cries beautifully. She has to be a bit demure, coy, beautiful, aesthetic, even in her most emotional and vulnerable scenes. My character looks ugly when she cries, she is loud and aggressive because people can be that. People who are trying to put you down just for the sake of it, you shouldn’t give them the satisfaction of doing it, just move forward.”

Sara has tried to play different kind of characters in her career so far. Talking about the same and that she never judges her characters, she said, “Because for human beings in general, self-introspection is an idea we want to work towards, not something we do inherently. We don’t really judge ourselves very often. And to do justice to any character on screen, it’s important to not do that. I don’t judge Zoe. I don’t judge the fact that she says f**k you. I don’t judge the fact that she is a front-footed girl who gets what she wants.”

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Directed by David Dhawan, the comedy film is a remake of 1995 cult comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Recently, Varun shared a couple of video clips from the sets of Coolie No. 1 in which he and Sara are seen having fun together. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!