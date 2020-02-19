Shah Rukh Khan Backed Bob Biswas Wraps Up Its First Schedule

Bob Biswas is an upcoming thriller having Abhishek Bachchan and Chitarangada Singh in the lead roles. The shooting of the film which commenced a while back in Kolkata has already wrapped up its first shooting schedule.

Taking to their Instagram account, Red Chillies Entertainment posted a picture of the entire team looking, and captioned it as, “Team #BobBiswas is all smiles as it completes the first schedule of shooting! #BoundScript”

Even before its announcement, Bob Biswas had started creating a buzz amongst moviegoers. The movie marks the Bollywood debut directorial of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

This film is surely worth all the wait, as its story revolves around the life of a fictional character Bob Biswas, who was seen as a special character in 2012 thriller, Kahaani. Bob is also known for his trademark line, “Nomoshkar, ek minute”. The storyline of Bob Biswas is keeping people intrigued and how.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan plays Bob in the film, who apparently had to go under insane physical transformation to match the looks of the Bob from Kahaani. The audience is all excited to see what’s in store for them.

Bob Biswas will be Red Chillies Entertainment’s next big film after Badla, which was directed by Sujoy. Produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!