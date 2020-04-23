Sonam Kapoor Says She Was Not Happy Despite The Success Of Neerja, Found Solace In Hubby Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share a monochrome throwback picture of herself, that was shot after the release of 2016 film, Neerja. While the film got a thunderous response from not just critics but the viewers too, Sonam said she was not in a very happy state of mind despite the film’s success.

Yes, you read that! Sonam has taken to her social media handle to open up on her emotional journey post the release of Neerja and how she found love and solace in her now hubby, Anand Ahuja. While many are counting their blessings amid these days of crisis, Sonam seems to be no different.

Upping her throwback game, Sonam has shared a heartfelt caption along with the picture talking about the time when she chooses to take a break from films to feel better. Well, looks like her break certainly did h=give her the most precious gift of her life with hubby Anand Ahuja.

The caption to Sonam’s post read, “One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja.”

The caption further read, “This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete.”

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot to Anand Ahuja in 2018 amid a starry wedding that was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. On the professional front, Sonam, who has not announced any new project yet, was last seen in The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi in key roles.

