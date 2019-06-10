Shahid Kapoor To Collaborate With Neerja Director Ram Madhvani For A Quirky Film?

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming Bollywood film, Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Now, reports have it that he has signed his next Bollywood project with Neerja’s director, Ram Madhvani.

A source close to Shahid has revealed, “Shahid might green light a film with Ram Madhwani, who directed the award-winning Neerja. A few weeks ago, Shahid met Ram and although he has been scheduling a lot of meetings and narrations, this project is what has interested him. It’s a fantastic script which is both quirky and whacky at the same time. Ram is known for a certain brand of cinema and he loves Shahid’s body of work. Shahid, on the other hand, wants to experiment with his films and Ram’s offer has got him really excited.”

The source further added, “As of now, discussions are on. Shahid has loved the script and has almost given a go ahead. Now, the modalities need to be worked out before it rolls on floors. Shahid will mostly take a call after the release of Kabir Singh.”

Shahid’s last two movies were Padmaavat and Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Even though his acting was praised by the critics, he didn’t get any benefit. While Batti Gul Meter Chalu was a Box Office failure, Padmaavat was mostly credited as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s film.

With Kabir Singh, he will be attempting to get his due.

Meanwhile, Shahid has not officially announced any film after Kabir Singh. There were rumours of him playing the character of boxer Dingko Singh in his biopic that was being created by Raja Krishna Menon. But that too has been put on hold for the time being because Shahid is interested in a few more scripts.

However, this new alliance of Shahid and Ram has surely got us excited!

