Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana Wants Vicky Kaushal Or Siddhant Chaturvedi To Play His Love Interest!

Ayushmann Khurrana is one versatile actor in Hindi Cinema, who has never failed to entertain his audience. In Anand. L. Rai’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he addressed the topic of erectile dysfunction in an amusing way. Now in the sequel, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he is all set to portray a homosexual relation. While several rumours around his love interest in the movie, including Kota Factory fame Jitendra Kumar are doing the rounds, who does Ayushmann want to see opposite him?

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, when asked whom he would pick from Bollywood to play opposite him, his response included Vicky Kaushal & Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While talking about the sequel, Ayushmann spoke about his enthusiasm to play a gay character for the first time. “I’m very excited and nervous at the very same time. Being a heterosexual guy, it is not easy to play a homosexual character.” As part of preparations for the film, Ayushmann is doing reading sessions with the LGBT community, to be in sync with them. When we asked the actor about his partner in the movie, Ayushmann revealed that the team is currently hunting for talent. “We still don’t know, we are trying to find my boyfriend,” he revealed to the development.

Furthermore, when asked to pick a Bollywood actor of his choice, who he would want to romance on-screen, he said “I think Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant Chaturvedi”.

For the preps of the character, Khurrana, is doing discussions with the LGBT community. As per many reports, the plot revolves around how a conservative family comes to terms that his son is gay.

Apart from that, he will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. Khurrana has a charming personality.

Let’s see if the second instalment of the franchise becomes a super hit too. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is expected to hit the theatres on Valentines 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!