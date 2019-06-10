RIP Girish Karnad: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind & Others Mourn The Death Of Veteran Actor

Jnanpith winner and noted theatre personality, actor and playwright Girish Karnad passed away at his Bengaluru home on Monday at the age of 81 following age-related complications.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent names from across the spectrum mourned his demise.

“Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work,” said Kovind.

“Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace,” Modi tweeted.

Condolences from others read:

Writer Ramachandra Guha: “Playwright, actor, institution-builder and patriot, Girish Karnad was a colossus. It was a privilege to have known him, a far greater privilege to have seen his plays and read his work. I wrote this tribute to him on his 80th birthday.”

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan: “Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala: “Litterateur par-excellence, actor, director, playwright and activist- the passing away of Girish Karnad shall leave an irreplaceable void in the Indian creative arena. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: “The passing away of veteran actor and theatre personality Sh. #GirishKarnad is a very sad news. My heartfelt condolences to his family members?. May his soul rest in peace.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted actor and playwright Girish Karnad. Girish ji’s views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee: “Huge huge loss for the world of theatre cinema and literature!!! The creative world will always be indebted to him. We lost our inspiration.”

Saluting the veteran actor, CPIM Maharashtra tweeted: “Revolutionary Salute to a Great Artist, Director, Writer, Social Activist and a Humanist #GirishKarnad. One who stood his ground to uphold the values of Secularism, Democracy, Socialism, Constitution etc.”

