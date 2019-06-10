It’s Ram Lakhan 2.0! Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff & Subhash Ghai Reunite After 30 Years

There have been many rounds of interviews where we have seen Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff talking about the reunion of Ram Lakhan and it’s finally happening. Going by the latest reports, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff will be coming together for Subhash Ghai’s next film. Ghai’s last film was Kaanchi: The Unbreakable starring Kartik Aaryan and Mishti in the lead roles.

The film is titled “Ramchand Kishanchand” and is scheduled to go on floors in the next few months. The film is said to be a crime-comedy that depicts the story of two 50 years old notorious cops- nothing more is known about the story but both the actors have heard the story and loved their characters … will we see shades of Ram Lakhan and karma in this crime comedy???

In Ram Lakhan, Jackie had played the character of an honest police officer whereas his on-screen brother Lakhan aka Anil played the character of a corrupt policeman in the 1991 Subhash Ghai directorial. Jackie without indulging in any further details said, if it’s Subhash Ghai it’s always a ‘Yes’ to him. The filmmaker, later on, added, “We have been working on various scripts for Anil and Jackie and have liked one.” While Anil Kapoor chose not to comment on anything, as of yet.

Well, we hope to see this dynamic trio real soon on the big screen.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s film also featuring John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla in Pagalpanti. While Jackie Shroff was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

