Sunaina Roshan SLAMS News Portal For Spreading False Rumours About Her Health!

Rumours around Hrithik Roshan’s sister, Sunaina Roshan’s deteriorating health where doing the rounds since the morning and the news spread like a wildfire. It was being said that she has been put under critical observation by doctors for the next 24 hours to regain control over her health problems. A report by Times of India also stated that she was facing challenges of Bipolar disorder and psychological distress, and Sunaina has now slammed the news website for spreading false news.

Sunaina was quick to respond to the rumours on her Twitter as she wrote, “Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. “Hello, Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls, get your facts right”.

Check out her tweet here:

Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right. — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

In 2017, Hrithik Roshan’s sister was in the news for losing 60 kgs via Bariatric surgery. She had undergone an epic body transformation. She had several health issues such as diabetes, fatty liver, depression due to which she had started eating a lot. As a warrior, she fought both depressions and has been a strong cancer survivor.

On her Twitter, Sunaina had written that she had been undergoing a rough phase in her life. A few years back she was diagnosed with Cervical Cancer, about which she had written on her blog named ‘Zindagi’. Sunaina has always been a positive woman whose family has always been by her side.

Earlier this year, her father Rakesh Roshan had undergone surgery after he was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat (throat cancer).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!