Sonam Kapoor Leaves Deepika Padukone In Awe Of Her With A Recent Instagram Pic

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor have recently left their fans pleasantly surprised with their Instagram sweet comments exchange. It all started when Sonam took to Insta to post a gorgeous monochrome picture of herself.

Sonam Kapoor captioned the post as, “I am a curious spirit child Who fell to earth through a crack of lightening But God so kind and merciful sent old souls to guide me home…”

Deepika Padukone loved the picture and couldn’t stop herself from commenting “beautiful” over it along with a heart emoji.

Sonam Kapoor also responded to Deepika Padukone with kissing emojis and needless to say it made the day of many fans.

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor & Deepika Padukone made their Bollywood debut in the same year and on the same day. While Sonam Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2007 film Saawariya, Deepika Padukone entered the industry as an actor with Om Shanti Om also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Initially, there were some problems between them but over the years they have started bonding with each other really well.

Recently, Deepika Padukone recalled her Cannes shenanigans through a throwback post.

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself dancing in a bathrobe, while getting her hair done for her second-day appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Green Room Shenanigans… #cannes #throwbackthursday,” she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, and Deepika Padukone was seen in Chhapaak. While Sonam Kapoor has no confirmed upcoming project as of now, Deepika will be seen in ’83 movie, Shakun Batra’s next also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and The Intern remake.

