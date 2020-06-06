Kangana Ranaut On Bollywood’s Selective Support: “How Come Suddenly All Black Lives Matter”

In the past few days Bollywood celebrities have been speaking on the George Floyd incident in US, extending their support to the trending hash tags like #BlackLivesMatter #BlackoutTuesday. However Kangana Ranaut is the only person in the industry who has called out the glaring gap between how the influential in the industry stay mum when such incidents happen in the country like Palghar lynching, but go all out to support the socio economic fabric of US.

Kangana Ranaut says, “I think it has become fancy somehow to be a part of something which is relevant to the West. But Asian celebrities and actors are very impactful in this part of the country. I don’t know why they’re participating in the socio political reform of America and few weeks ago when two sages were killed openly in by a blood thirsty mob and were handed over by cops themselves, there was not a word from anyone, because I think that would probably resonate with the majoritarian sentiment.”

Kangana Ranaut also called out how most of the celebrities do multi dollar deals to endorse fairness products. However, they do not hesitate in extending support to causes like Black Lives Matter. She also pointed out how racism is deep rooted that they’ve even failed to acknowledge that gap.

Kangana Ranaut added, “The Indian celebrities they’ve been endorsing all kind of fairness products and today shamelessly they stand and say black lives matter, I mean how dare they? Our industry even shies away from casting darker actors for characters that are supposed to be fair skinned. Why is no one asking them about these million dollar deals that they’ve been doing with all kind of fairness products and how come suddenly all black lives matter because racism is deep rooted and when you have commercialised such events that is the lowest humanity can hit.”

She also spoke about how celebrities find in easily to support minorities but will never extend their support towards the majority probably do not subscribe to the views of conversion.

“In India it is much more easier to resonate with the minority’s sentiments. This dissent and empathy with marginalized in all romanticized and their wokeness is very performative. People who are trying to politicise these events and trying to use these for their professional interests is something which is disheartening. We can do so much more being celebrities” she ends.

