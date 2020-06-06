5 Times ‘Prank Man’ Akshay Kumar Made Us Go ROFL With His Comical Stunts

After a long week of work, continued battle against the dreaded coronavirus, and having braved the Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai earlier this week, we now give you a few instances to go ROFL on. And who better than Akshay Kumar to help us in this task?

If there was a movie made called ‘All Work and No Play Makes Jack a Dull Boy’ then our very own Khiladi Akshay Kumar would be apt to play the titular role. While we all know about his dedication towards his craft, his reputation as a prankster on the sets is also quite well known. From pranking his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia at an award function, to putting his co-stars in a spot, Akshay Kumar has done it all.

Here’s listing down 5 hilarious pranks played by Akshay Kumar which will make your weekend a fun affair:

When Dimple Kapadia got sacred AF

At an award function in 2019, Dimple Kapadia graciously presented an award to her Son-In-law Akshay Kumar. However, what followed after that was beyond the legendary actress’s imagination. When she was pinning ‘The Most Stylish Actor’ badge into the actor’s blazer, the latter pretended to get hurt and was also prepared to scare his mother in law with some fake flood. Needless to say Kapadia was both sacred and embarrassed. Though she was quick to spot the actor’s prank, she did seem visibly shaken. Take a look.

Akshay Kumar pretends to be a journalist

Even though Mouni Roy’s Bollywood debut Gold didn’t live up to its expectations, the cast surely had a lot of fun while making it. On one such day, Akshay called Mouni as a BBC journalist and spoke to the actress for around 40 minutes, only to later reveal that she was being pranked upon. Needless to say Mouni was both surprised and shocked, but the sport that the actress is, she took it up her chin. Watch.

On a prank ‘Mission’ with Sonakshi Sinha

Promotions can sometimes get taxing for the actors, but with Akshay Kumar in company you can be rest assured of some fun and games. During one such interview while promoting Mission Mangal, Akshay and Sonakshi teamed up to pull a prank on the remainder of the cast, including Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu. However, the latter was quick to highlight this comedy of errors. Go laugh.

Target: Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor have worked in multiple films together, however he still leaves no opportunity to pull his dear co-star’ leg. While shooting for a sequence in Good Newwz with Bebo, he purposely asks for a retake but only to scare Kareena. Don’t believe us. Take a look at the video and don’t miss out on Kareena’s million dollar expression after being pranked.

From Pad Man to Prank Man

No, we aren’t exaggerating. The makers of Pad Man have actually made a video of all the pranks that Akshay Kumar played on their sets. Right from stealing Radhika Apte’s phone to scaring everyone with a fake lizard, he did it all. Have a dekko.

